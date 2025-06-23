New historical marker honors the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — If you're traveling in Maryland's Eastern Shore, there's a new tribute to Maryland native, abolitionist, and conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman.

A roadside marker honors Tubman's legacy, just three miles from her birthplace.

“We continue the work of honoring General Harriet Tubman through this historic marker, recognizing the place of her birth,” said Gov. Wes Moore, (D), Maryland. “For generations to come, residents and visitors alike will pass by here and learn of Tubman’s legacy. And they will learn about the achievements of someone who had high hopes for us, even if she never saw those hopes realized in her lifetime."

The unveiling of the Tubman roadside historical marker comes months after the launch a virtual museum WMAR-2 News showed you in March.

Piecing together the early life of Harriet Tubman

“This marker is an opportunity to recognize the faith and resilience of people who were forced to adapt to horrible conditions in order to survive,” said Tina Wyatt, great-great-great grand niece of Harriet Tubman. “It also provides a space to recognize the daughter-father relationship between Harriet and Ben. These familial ties and connection to their community cultivated this great heroine.”

In 2021, Maryland Department of Transportation archaeologists discovered Harriet Tubman's father, Ben Ross's, home.

Courtesy: Office of the Governor Wes Moore

They used historic documents to identify a search area, and archaeologists dug one thousand holes along a historic road before finding an 1808 coin and a handful of broken 19th-century ceramic shards.

The archaeologists spent the past four years processing hundreds of artifacts collected in the wetlands of the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.

Maryland has hundreds of cast metal historical markers along its roadways. To view the marker for Harriet Tubman and the others across the state, check out this interactive map.