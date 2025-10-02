New charges filed against alleged Maryland serial burglar

CHESTER, Md. — A Severna Park woman already charged with several burglaries throughout Anne Arundel in Howard Counties, now faces new charges in Queen Anne's County.

Shannon Gough, 43, is accused of breaking into a home on Bayside Drive, in Chester, back in March.

She allegedly stole money from the location before fleeing.

The Sheriff's Office learned of Gough's involvement after Anne Arundel and Howard County detectives linked her to a series of other home break-ins that occurred in Ellicott City and Severna Park.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office Shannon Gough

“This case is a great example of how collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public can bring results, even when time has passed," said Sheriff Gary Hofmann. "Cases like these are never forgotten, sometimes it just takes the right tip to move them forward."

Gough was caught on home surveillance footage in each incident."

Earlier this week Gough asked a judge in Anne Arundel County to remain jailed while awaiting trial.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating whether Gough is tied to a Catonsville home burglary.