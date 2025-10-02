Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

New charges filed against alleged Maryland serial burglar

Serial burglar
Provided by (from left to right): Howard County PD, Michelle Claiborne, Anne Arundel County PD
A serial burglar linked to three crimes in Howard and Anne Arunel counties could be linked to more in our area.
Serial burglar
Posted
and last updated

CHESTER, Md. — A Severna Park woman already charged with several burglaries throughout Anne Arundel in Howard Counties, now faces new charges in Queen Anne's County.

Shannon Gough, 43, is accused of breaking into a home on Bayside Drive, in Chester, back in March.

She allegedly stole money from the location before fleeing.

The Sheriff's Office learned of Gough's involvement after Anne Arundel and Howard County detectives linked her to a series of other home break-ins that occurred in Ellicott City and Severna Park.

Shannon Gough
Shannon Gough

“This case is a great example of how collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public can bring results, even when time has passed," said Sheriff Gary Hofmann. "Cases like these are never forgotten, sometimes it just takes the right tip to move them forward."
Gough was caught on home surveillance footage in each incident."

RELATED: Police arrest woman wanted for series of burglaries in Anne Arundel, Howard Counties

Earlier this week Gough asked a judge in Anne Arundel County to remain jailed while awaiting trial.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating whether Gough is tied to a Catonsville home burglary.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are