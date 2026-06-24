NAS Patuxent River nighttime helicopter operations scheduled Thursday, June 25 may cause increased noise

Noise-generating testing events are scheduled to happen Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the area surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Caroline County and Northern Neck of Virginia.

Authorities say pilots will be conducting nighttime helo operations. As a result, residents may hear increased noise levels.

These training exercises are vital for members of the military to ensure safety during missions.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories, please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise [cnic.navy.mil]

