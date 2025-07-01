Maryland's Eastern Shore one step closer to a regional medical center thanks to a generous donor

EASTON, MD — A very generous gift by an Eastern Shore resident will benefit others living on the Eastern Shore for decades to come.

The $25 million gift to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health will be used as part of a project to help construct the new UM Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, was born over 90 years ago at the former Memorial Hospital in Easton. The donation helps launch a fundraising campaign for the future UM Shore Regional Hospital, serving five counties.

Courtesy: UM Shore Regional Health

“This extraordinary gift will make an incredible impact for health care on the Eastern Shore,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS. “It reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of our communities and is transformative, advancing our campaign to build a state-of-the-art medical center that delivers compassionate, high-quality care for generations to come. We are profoundly grateful for this visionary investment in the future of medicine and in the health of every family we serve."

The future UM Shore Regional Medical Center is another step in improving healthcare across the mid-shore region.

Courtesy: UM Shore Regional Health

“The new regional medical center is the cornerstone of this long-term plan, setting a national standard for rural health care by combining cutting-edge technology, academic research, specialty centers of excellence, and a modern, patient-centered design to deliver unparalleled care,” said Ken Kozel, President of UM SRH.

“At a time when rural hospitals are in crisis, with over 200 closing their doors in the past two decades and one-third of the rural hospitals in the country at risk of closing, we aren’t just transforming health care, we are expanding and building a better state of care for the region’s future,” Kozel added.

You can learn more about the campaign for a Regional Medical Center.

