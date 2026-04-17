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Maryland trooper shoots knife-wielding man in Queen Anne's County

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QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A knife-wielding man was shot by a trooper after he moved towards her in Queen Anne’s County Thursday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

It happened at 3:40pm.

Someone called 911 saying a man armed with a knife was making threats, police say.

When troopers got to the scene, they began talking to the caller.

During the conversation, authorities say the man advanced towards the trooper wielding a knife.

The trooper then shot him.

The man was treated at the scene and then flown via Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a shock trauma center in the area.

No other injuries occurred.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation in consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Queen Anne’s County. The Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation.

The investigation remains active. Additional details will be released as they become available.

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