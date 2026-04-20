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Man shot by Maryland State trooper for allegedly charging with a knife, now faces attempted murder charges

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
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CHESTER, Md. — A Maryland Eastern Shore man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly confronting a state trooper with a knife.

As previously reported by WMAR-2 News, Maryland State Police on April 16 were called to Sherman Way in Chester, for reports of someone armed with a knife making threats.

While troopers were speaking to the 911 caller on scene, 21-year-old Preston Scott Carter reportedly advanced at them with a knife.

This resulted in one trooper firing her gun striking Carter.

Carter was treated at a nearby hospital and later taken to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

Preston Scott Carter
Preston Scott Carter

The involved trooper was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs Unit investigation.

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