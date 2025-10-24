Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MacKenzie Scott donates $38 million to University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Mel Evans/AP
File photo of students at a college graduation ceremony.
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) announced a $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the school's history.

This, along with her $20 million donation to the school five years ago the, brings her total donations up $58 million.

“This gift is a resounding vote of confidence in UMES and in the strategic direction President Anderson has set,” said University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Jay A. Perman. “MacKenzie Scott’s generosity will deepen the university’s capacity to serve students, strengthen communities across the Eastern Shore, and expand UMES’s national impact as a high-value, high-quality HBCU.”

This comes after Scott gifted Morgan State University $63 million nine days ago.

Scott gave the university $40 million in 2020, which was Morgan's largest single private donation in its history at the time.

RELATED: Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts Morgan State University $63M

She is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has consistently given money to charity. In 2020, Scott reported she gave $4.1 billion to charity.

