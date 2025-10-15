Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts Morgan State University $63M

BALTIMORE — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted Morgan State University $63 million, surpassing her previous donation to the school just five years ago.

Scott gave the university $40 million in 2020, which was Morgan's largest single private donation in its history at the time.

University leaders say Scott's donation is unrestricted, which means the school has the freedom to "invest strategically in areas that align with its mission and long-term vision."

According to officials, the funds will strengthen Morgan's endowment, enhance student success programs, and advance initiatives that bolster the university's role as an anchor institution in Baltimore and as a very high research university.

"MacKenzie Scott's renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we've done to drive transformation, not only within our campus but throughout the communities we serve," said David Wilson, president of Morgan State University. "To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution's stewardship, leadership, and trajectory. This is more than philanthropy—it's a partnership in progress."

Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has consistently given money to charity. In 2020, Scott reported she gave $4.1 billion to charity.