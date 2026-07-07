Help police ID fraud suspect accused of trying to cash stolen checks at banks across Maryland's Eastern Shore

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Police need help identifying a fraud suspect accused of trying to cash stolen checks at banks across Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released surveillance pictures of the wanted woman.

She was last spotted on July 3 at the First National Bank in Stevensville.

That day she attempted to cash a stolen check valued at over $9,000, but showed no ID.

Bank staff reportedly recognized her from other similar incidents, including one earlier the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Whited at dwhited@qac.org or by phone at 410-758-6666.

