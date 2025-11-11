Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Glen Burnie man convicted of child sex abuse killed in prison

WESTOVER, Md. — A Maryland State prison inmate was killed in his cell over the weekend in Somerset County.

Ray Stephen Oselmo, 36 of Glen Burnie, was discovered unresponsive Sunday morning at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.

While the official cause of death wasn't revealed, investigators identified a fellow inmate as the suspect.

No charges have been filed just yet, so the suspect's name is currently being withheld.

Court records show Oselmo was serving a 12-year sentence for sexually abusing a minor in Howard County.

According to WMDT-ABC47, this is the fourth inmate death of the year at the Eastern Correctional Institution.

