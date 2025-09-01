Maryland State Police investigating inmate death at Eastern Correctional Institute, suspect identified

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.

At 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, the MSP homicide unit responded to the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover and found 24-year-old Donyell Morris lying on his bunk unresponsive.

According to investigators, Morris was in his cell with another inmate before being discovered by police in his bunk.

He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

Authorities say that a suspect, who is also an inmate, has been identified and has not yet been charged.

Police did not release the identity of the inmate as the investigation remains ongoing.

Following the investigation into Morris' death, the case will be presented to the Somerset County State's Attorney's Office for review.