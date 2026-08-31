Five charged in connection with murder of 5-year-old girl in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a 5-year-old girl in Linkwood.

On Monday, police announced the arrests of Anthony D. Harris, 26, of Hurlock; Wendell A. Wongus III, 23, of Hurlock; and Lindsay Jo Ewing, 42, of Cambridge.

Harris and Wongus are charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses, while Ewing faces accessory charges. All three are being held without bond.

“These arrests are the result of the dedication, persistence, and thorough investigative work of our troopers, forensic team, and investigators,” said Colonel Michael A. Jackson, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police. “These incidents crossed multiple jurisdictions, and our investigators remained committed to following every lead, examining the evidence, and working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners. Their efforts send a clear message to this community that this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated.”

A Dorchester County man and a juvenile have also been arrested in connection with the case.

On Aug. 11 at approximately 2:17 a.m., troopers responded to the 3900 block of Ocean Gateway for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, troopers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The 5-year-old girl, identified as Na'Ryah Adams, died at the scene, according to police.

A man, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Adams, was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

According to police, Adams' 5-year-old daughter lived at the Ocean Gateway home.

Investigators later determined that a shooting in Hurlock was connected to the deadly shooting in Linkwood. Police said a 15-year-old boy, identified as Adams' nephew, was involved in an altercation at a home on Gold Rush Lane.

Police say the juvenile then called Adams, who arrived a short time later and opened fire, striking a 14-year-old.

The 15-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related offenses. He is being held at the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center.

Adams is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and other related offenses. He remains hospitalized while receiving treatment for his injuries.

Investigators said they discovered communications between Ewing and Harris related to the Linkwood shooting.

According to investigators, Ewing used information unavailable to the public while employed at a defense attorney's office to help Harris evade law enforcement detection.

"The Dorchester County State's Attorney determined her office had a conflict and contacted me to request Wicomico County's assistance in these matters. Violent crime in Dorchester County affects the entire Lower Eastern Shore and, most importantly, can tragically alter the lives of victims, families and communities for generations," said Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes.

"My office will do everything lawfully and ethically within our authority to ensure these cases are handled fairly, thoroughly and with the seriousness they deserve. Our responsibility is to follow the facts, apply the law and pursue justice while protecting the integrity of the process."

Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 202-953-1903.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"The FBI extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Na'Ryah Adams," said Jimmy Paul, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

"We're contributing $15,000 to the reward for information leading to the identification of everyone involved in her murder. If you know something about this shooting, share it with us."