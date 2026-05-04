Fire still burns 36+ hours later in Wye Mills

WYE MILLS, Md. — Fire still burns 36 plus hours later in Talbot County.

Flames broke out just after 6pm Saturday at a recycling center on Ocean Gateway in Wye Mills.

It triggered a three-alarm response from approximately 120 firefighters.

"Due to the large amount of combustible materials involved, the fire was unable to be extinguished, and continues to burn," the Maryland Fire Marshal said Monday.

The building which is privately owned by Dependable Sand and Gravel primarily recycles stone, concrete, and wood materials.

While the smoldering continues, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Service will be monitoring the site.

Meanwhile, the cause remains under investigation.