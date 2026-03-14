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Fire ravages building at Frontier Town Campground in Berlin, Maryland

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Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office
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Posted

BERLIN, Md. — The Worcester County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at Frontier Town Campground in Berlin, Maryland.

Fire and rescue units responded to the scene Friday at 6:54 p.m. following reports of a building fire on the campground property.

Firefighters with the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find heavy fire conditions involving a maintenance building.

The fire completely destroyed the building and caused damage to several nearby structures.

Crews from Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Newark, Showell, Willards, Bishopville, and Selbyville fire departments assisted in containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to other buildings on the property.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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