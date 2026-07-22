Fire in Queens County leaves six people displaced

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A fire in Queen Anne's County displaces six adults.

It happened on Wednesday around 12:40pm on 105 Church Meadow Court.

Authorities say the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

The fire was initially noticed by someone in the neighborhood.

Officials say Church Hill Volunteer firefighters put out the blaze in about 41 min.

If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.