Family, friends celebrate Easton pastor's release from ICE custody

EASTON, Md. — The pastor of a small church on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been released from ICE custody, and returned home to family members.

Back in July WMAR-2 News reported on the arrest of Daniel Omar Fuentes Espinal, a Honduran native whose made his home in Easton for 24 years.

ICE says Espinal overstayed a six-month visitor's visa, and therefore remains in the country illegally. Court records show he has no other criminal violations.

Espinal currently leads a congregation at Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama (Church of the Nazarene Jesus Loves You).

Family friend, Len N. Foxwell, announced Espinal's release on Facebook calling it "the best social media post [he's] ever had the privilege to write."

According to Foxwell, Espinal's daughter, Clarissa Fuentes Diaz, picked her father up on August 14 from a detention facility in Louisiana.

"Obviously, there remains work to be done," Foxwell wrote on Facebook. "Let it be said, however, that Pastor Fuentes Espinal and his family are together again for the first time since that terrible morning of July 21."

On Sunday evening Foxwell posted a video of Espinal and Clarissa giving thanks to their community and all those who helped secure his release.