Electrical fire forces Queen Anne's County High School to close Wednesday

Queen Anne's County High School was forced to close September 10, 2025, after an electrical fire broke out the evening before.
CENTREVILLE, Md. — Queen Anne's County High School was forced to close Wednesday after an electrical fire broke out Tuesday evening.

Smoke alarms went off around 7:13pm, at which time the school custodian discovered fire inside a first-floor back office.

Luckily, the sprinkler system activated, extinguishing the flames.

The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office estimates the school sustained $30,000 in damage as result.

Investigators determined the cause was accidental.

"We are thankful that there were no injuries, and our fire suppression system worked appropriately," Queen Anne's County Public Schools said in a statement posted to social media.

