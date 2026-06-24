Eastern Shore woman allegedly pulled gun on Taco Bell worker over food wait time

CHESTER, Md. — An Eastern Shore woman faces charges after allegedly threatening Taco Bell workers with a gun.

It happened on June 18 at the restaurant's Chester location.

That's where 30-year-old Ashely Andrews reportedly got upset about the wait time for her food.

According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, Andrews began berating employees, and even lifted up her shirt revealing a gun.

"Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and well as footage captured on an employee’s cell phone and observed Andrews acting as described, lifting her shirt to display a handgun and placing her hand on the grip of the gun while yelling at staff," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Before being arrested, Andrews apparently challenged the workers to meet her in the parking lot.

She now faces charges of Second-Degree Assault, illegal handgun possession, disturbing the peace, and reckless endangerment.

No one was hurt during the altercation.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office

Andrews is currently free on $5,000 unsecured bond.

She's next due in court on July 23.