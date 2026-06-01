Combustion of poultry manure causes farm fire on Maryland's Eastern Shore

RIDGELY, Md. — "Spontaneous Combustion of Manure," is the leading cause behind a Saturday morning fire at a farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

It happened around 7:30am along Oakland Road in Ridgely, which is part of Caroline County.

A family member discovered flames coming from the inside of a 100-foot-by 50-foot outbuilding.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the space was used to store manure generated from the farm's poultry flock.

The fire ended up spreading causing damage to other farm equipment causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The fire was contained in about an hour.

