Chester man who stabbed father 38 times sentenced to 30 years active incarceration

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — 33-year-old Drew Bernard Meyer of Chester Maryland was sentenced to 30 years of active incarceration and 10 years suspended after pleading guilty to the second degree murder of his 66-year-old father Wayne Michael Meyer.

According to the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff, police found Wayne Meyer in his kitchen lying in a pool of blood after responding to a welfare check call on May 17 2024.

At the time, authorities said there was no illegal entry into the home on Auckland Way.

The autopsy revealed Wayne Meyer had been stabbed 38 times can cut 21 times. The wounds varied in location - head, neck, torso, and extremities.

Through conversations with family members, police discovered Drew had been arguing with his father about Drew having been jobless for a significant amount of time. The argument was "heated." Drew left the house.

Those close to Wayne became worried when he didn't respond to calls or messages. Surveillance footage recorded on a neighbor's Ring camera showed vehicles which belonged to Drew and Wayne entered and left the property around the time of the incident.

Evidence taken from the crime scene confirmed the presence of both Drew Meyer's and his father's DNA on a butcher knife recovered at the scene.

Sheriff Gary Hofmann wrote, “Today, our community confronts the painful reality of a tragedy that has shaken many to their core. The conviction of a son for the murder of his father is a deeply sorrowful moment, one that reminds us not only of the fragility of human relationships but also of the devastating consequences when those bonds are broken. In times like these, compassion matters, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and all those impacted by this crime."