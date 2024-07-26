Father stabbed to death after telling unemployed 32-year-old son to move out

CHESTER, Md. — A son accused of murdering his own father on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Charging documents paint a horrific picture of how and why it happened.

Wayne Michael Meyer, 65, was found dead in his kitchen on May 17.

He was left in a pool of blood with stab wounds all throughout the body including chest and throat.

Two knives were located in the kitchen sink, appearing to have just been washed.

Meyer was originally discovered by a family member who'd been unable to reach him by phone.

The family member told police Meyer had an argument with his son Drew a day earlier.

Meyer reportedly got into it with Drew about being unemployed, telling him he needed to move out.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's deputies traced Drew's phone to a CVS Pharmacy in Roanoke, Virginia.

He was arrested but refused to answer questions, while demanding a lawyer.

Investigators noted how Drew had multiple lacerations to his right hand.

Drew is currently being held without bail and is next due in court on August 7.