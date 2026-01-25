Centreville Middle in Queen Anne's County serves as an emergency shelter

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, M.d. — An emergency shelter is open at Centreville Middle School in Queen Anne's County.

The shelter opened at 9 o'clock on January 24th.

The school will provide a safe, warm place to Queen Anne's County residents who need relief from the cold.

Anyone who needs to seek shelter should bring essential personal items, bring an ID, medications, emergency supplies, personal bedding, and anything else needed during their stay.

That includes your pets. Pets are welcome, but you have to bring a leash and food for your pet.

Click here to get more updates on the weather and help for residents in Queen Anne's County.

The county activated its Emergency Operations Center at 7 pm on January 24th.

There is a non-emergency number for storm-related questions. You can call 410-758-1971.

