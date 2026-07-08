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Burger King fire sends plume of smoke through Kent Island on Wednesday morning

Burger King Fire
Via the Maryland State Fire Marshal
Burger King Fire
Posted
and last updated

KENT ISLAND, Md. — A plume of smoke could be seen rising in the air around Kent Island on Wednesday morning.

It turns out the Burger King at Kent Towne Market caught on fire.

The restaurant manager first noticed the flames and called 911.

Within 10 minutes the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department had control of the situation.

It's estimated the fire caused $45,000 in damage, mainly to the building's outside.

The cause and origin is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.

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