Body of missing 29-year-old man found in Wicomico River

SALISBURY, Md. — The body of a missing 29-year-old man was found in the Wicomico River on Monday morning, police say.

Salisbury Police detectives and members of the Maryland State Police responded to the river near the 300 block of W. Main Street to recover the body, which was later found west of Mill Street in the river.

Police identified the man as Deaquan White, who was reported missing on September 6.

Investigators are working to determine how White entered the water.

His body was taken to to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

You can also provide a tip anonymously at 410-548-1776.