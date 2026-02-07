Bay Bridge under full wind restrictions following traffic hold

BALTIMORE — Full wind restrictions are now in effect on the Bay Bridge due to the windy conditions.

This comes after the Maryland Transportation Authority placed a hold on the traffic.

This restriction means only cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy laden tractor/trailers are permitted across the bridge.

Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds.

Wind gusts are exceeding 50 mph, causing the restriction.

WMAR-2 News' Meteorologist Abigail Degler says these windy conditions continue until 7 p.m. tonight.