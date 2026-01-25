Audit questions lack of Maryland state background checks for teachers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly released legislative audit delves into the hiring of Maryland State educators, and the lack of background screenings for those tasked with teaching our youth.

According to the audit, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) hired 35,000 teachers since July 1, 2019 —- all of whom were required to undergo pre- employment screenings.

"Our review disclosed that MSDE did not have any process to verify that the LEAs (local education agencies) were conducting the required screenings," the audit concludes.

Part of this screening includes requiring the applicant to provide a statement attesting they were not the subject of any substantiated child sexual abuse or sexual misconduct investigation by prior employers.

The LEAs were also supposed to contact the applicant’s past or former employers to verify the statement's accuracy, which auditors say didn't happen on several occasions.

This step was extra important considering the audit found that MSDE did not ensure LEAs obtained membership in the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC) clearinghouse which tracks disciplinary actions for educators.

"MSDE management advised that 16 of the 24 LEAs are not members of the clearinghouse and therefore do not have access to the disciplinary information of all educators," auditors wrote.

While MSDE called the findings factually accurate in their response, they claim to have "provided regular training to the LEA personnel responsible for conducting employee history reviews to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge regarding the required reviews."

MSDE also says it "does not have the authority to require LEAs to become associate members of NASDTEC Clearinghouse."

Additionally the audit determined criminal background checks were at times skipped over meaning applicants who otherwise may have been disqualified could've been hired.

Even then MSDE allegedly did not verify whether LEAs enrolled their newly hired employees with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services which notifies officials of any subsequent criminal activity involving a teacher within the State of Maryland.

"Our review disclosed that MSDE did not establish procedures to verify the LEAs complied with this requirement and could not readily provide the number of alerts received and investigated by the LEAs," the audit states.

The same could be said for potential out of state criminal activity that would've gone undetected. As of October 2025, apparently only 1 of 24 LEAs in the entire State checks teacher criminal records outside of Maryland.

"MSDE did not require LEAs to enroll in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Record of Arrest and Prosecutions Back program (Rap Back) to continuously monitor criminal history and automatically alert LEAs of employees with criminal activity in other states," the audit notes.

MSDE said this was factually accurate as well, writing this in response: "Although the statute vests LEAs, and not MSDE, with responsibility for completing the [criminal history records checks] on or before a prospective employee’s first day of employment, MSDE nevertheless provides guidance and technical assistance to LEA employers regarding the requirements of the law."

Aside from its criticism on background checks, the audit raised concerns about educator licenses and qualifications.

"According to MSDE records, during fiscal year 2025, 6,509 of the 6,573 initial applications for licensure and supporting documentation were not independently reviewed to verify applicants were qualified," the audit highlights.

It should be highlighted, however, that auditors found no instances of unlicensed teachers being improperly assigned.

MSDE in their response argued that "all FY2025 initial licensure applications submitted were reviewed by an extensively trained LEA credentialing authorized partner (“designee”) or by an MSDE licensing specialist to ensure that the applicants meet all regulatory requirements for licensure."

