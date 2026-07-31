75-year-old man dies after house fire in Salisbury; smoking materials not ruled out as cause

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A fire in Salisbury leaves a 75-year-old man dead on Thursday.

The Salisbury Fire Department and surrounding departments would get the call regarding a row home fire in the 500 block of Tangier Street around 12:35pm.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, firefighters found a 75-year-old man inside. He was flown by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a Baltimore-area burn center, where he later died.

Investigators say the fire started in the living room of the 75-year-old's house. The cause remains under investigation. Although smoking materials remain a possibility.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and everyone affected by this tragic fire," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

"While investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened, this is a reminder that fire can spread in a matter of minutes. Working smoke alarms provide valuable early warning, but everyone should also have and practice a home escape plan so they know how to get out safely."

Two people living in connected units were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.