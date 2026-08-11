5-year-old girl killed in Eastern Shore shooting, man hospitalized

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — A five-year-old girl is dead following a shooting on the Eastern Shore early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:17 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Ocean Gateway for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police say the five-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. An additional victim, a 30-year-old man, was flown to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-822-3101.