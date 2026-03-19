5 face attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed at the American Legion in Easton

EASTON, Md. — Five people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed multiple times at the American Legion in Easton.

A fight broke out overnight on March 1 prompting police to be called.

Upon their arrival, police described a large crowd forming outside the building.

"At the time, due to the chaos and lack of cooperation from individuals, officers were unsure of what took place," Easton Police said in a Thursday press release.

It wasn't until a short time later that officers learned someone had been stabbed.

"Officers responded to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton in reference to a subject who had walked in with stab wounds," Easton Police said. "After interviews being conducted, officers learned a subject was assaulted by several people inside the American Legion and then stabbed twice."

Surveillance footage eventually led police to Tymor T. Horne, 37 of Cambridge; Charlie J. Blanchfield, 50 of Greensboro; Ah’Niyah S. Fitchett, 22 of Cambridge; Jasiyah C. Henry, 19 of Denton; and Brandi S. Parker, 22 of Greensboro.

Police say the group first assaulted the victim before Horne stabbed him.

Maryland court records show Horne with a long criminal history, including a prior assault conviction in 2020 that netted him a six-year prison sentence.

He's currently being held without bail pending an April 8 preliminary hearing.