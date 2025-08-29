11-year-old boy dead after house fire in Wicomico County

PARSONBURG, Md. — An 11-year-old boy has died following a house fire early Friday morning in Parsonburg.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the 31600 block of Zion Road around 4:20.

Three adults managed to get out of the house and told firefighters the boy was still inside.

"The loss of a child in such a tragic manner is devastating beyond words," says Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. "Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and our focus is on supporting this family and the Parsonburg community as they grieve."

What investigators do know so far is that the home had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire, and they believe the fire started at the back of the home.

As is standard for fatal fires, both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are continuing to conduct a joint investigation.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is assisting the family.