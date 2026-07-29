101st annual pony swim from Assateague to Chincoteague Island is in the books

BERLIN, Md. — A century-plus old tradition has capped off another year.

The 101st annual pony swim from Assateague to Chincoteague Island took place Wednesday morning.

As always the event drew thousands of spectators from across the region.

Some ponies will be auctioned off on Thursday, July 30.

The wild ponies come from two herds that roam the island along the Maryland-Virginia line.

The National Park Service runs the Maryland side, while the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company handles Virginia.

LAST YEAR: 100th annual pony swim from Assateague to Chincoteague Island

Each year the Chincoteague Fire Company organizes the pony swim and auction not only to raise money, but also towards conservation efforts.

Leading up to this year's event, the fire company offered a behind the scenes glimpse on the rounding-up process, offering updates on several different ponies.

One foal named Bella, gave birth to on July 27. Another was born a few days earlier on July 23, but was almost immediately abandoned by its mother named Fancy Free.

Luckily the baby was transported by boat from Assateague to Chincoteague to be nursed by an adoptive mare called EJ. The baby's survival is no guarantee, but the fire department says it has a "fighting chance."

Sadly, on July 26 a missing mare named Splash of Freckles was found dead. The fire department said there were no signs of a struggle.

"We can only deduce that she had a rapid health decline which led to eventually passing away," the fire department said on their website.

Meanwhile, another horse that became difficult to corral was found to be sick, with a form of swamp cancer known as Pythiosis. That horse is currently undergoing treatment.

Below is a video of the horses heading to the water, courtesy of the fire department.