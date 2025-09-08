Walmart in Elkton is looking to hire technicians to join their Facility Services team

ELKTON, Md. — Walmart is hosting a pair of hiring events this week in Elkton.

The retail giant is searching for technicians to join their Facility Services team.

Here's a list of positions they're looking to fill.

General Maintenance Technicians

Food Technicians

Commercial Rack Refrigeration Technicians

Exterior Services Technicians

Landscaping Technicians

Irrigation Technicians

The first event will be held Tuesday, September 9, from 4 to 8pm at the Walmart Supercenter located in the 1000 block of E. Pulaski Highway.

Event number two is scheduled for September 11 at the same time and place.

In case you're wondering about compensation, Walmart says exterior services positions range between $19 to $34 per hour, while general maintenance workers earn anywhere from $22 to $40 hourly.

Refrigeration and HVAC technicians are paid the most with a starting rate of $27 an hour with the potential to reach $45.

In order to apply, you must be 18-years-old, have a high school diploma, and valid state ID.

It's recommended you bring a resume and copies of any training certifications.