Voicemail threat prompts early release for Cecil County Public School Board Office employees Friday

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Employees with the School Board Office of Cecil County Public Schools left work early Friday after their office received a voicemail threat.

According to officials, the voicemail said: 'You need to fire that teacher that said that, otherwise you people are going to die.'

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office told WMAR-2 News that it is aware of the threat.

"While the source of the threat is believed to originate from outside Cecil County, Maryland, the matter is actively being investigated by our office."

The threat comes following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.

On Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with Kirk's murder.

Per Scripps News Group, since Kirk's killing, numerous public officials have been losing their jobs or were placed on leave for their social media reactions. Additionally, some businesses have become the subject of boycotts or have lost partnerships.

Officials with Cecil County Public Schools say that enhanced security steps will be taken for Monday, September 15.

There have been no threats made made towards any students or schools, per officials.

"It's alarming and frustrating that the level of hostility and rhetoric has reached this point, but my main priority has to be the safety of our students, staff, and families," said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson.