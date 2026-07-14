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Two men arrested in Cecil County drug trafficking operation

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted

ELKTON, Md. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking operation in Cecil County.

Kevin Johnson, 42, and Tony Griffin, 41 are both charged with multiple felony drug crimes.

Maryland State Police

Investigators say the two were planning to distribute cocaine throughout the county while using several homes and storage units to hide the drugs.

After developing a pattern for their activities, investigators authored search warrants for three homes and a car in Cecil County, and a storage unit in Delaware.

In total, police seized five kilograms of cocaine, 44.56 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a semi-automatic pistol.

On July 10, the two men were arrested without incident.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

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