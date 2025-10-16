Swiss Rider Makes History at Maryland 5-Star Eventing Competition

FAIR HILL, Md — A Swiss Olympic eventing rider is making history this weekend as the first competitor from Switzerland to participate in the Maryland 5-Star at Fairhill, one of only two 5-star eventing competitions in the United States.

Felix Vogg and his horse Catania are taking on what's known as the "Super Bowl of eventing" in its fifth year at the Maryland venue. The competition is one of only seven 5-star events worldwide and is regarded as the pinnacle of eventing.

"Yeah, it's great, of course. We are a pretty small country, and eventing is not very big, so to be here, the first one, is amazing," Vogg said.

The competition runs from Thursday to Sunday and features three disciplines: dressage, cross country, and show jumping. Vogg expressed confidence in his horse's abilities for the challenging course.

"I think I have the perfect horse for this kind of cross-country place, and yeah, she's a really tough, tough girl, especially in cross-country. And I think I can have a good weekend," Vogg said.

Getting to the United States for the competition required significant financial support through an International Travel Grant offered by the event organizers. Competitors could apply by creating a profile detailing their background and estimated travel costs.

"The organizer put it out, and we could apply for it. We had to make a profile about us, from where we're coming, how much the travel cost would be. And then they choose who gets it," Vogg said.

Without the grant assistance, Vogg said he wouldn't have been able to make the trip to compete.

"So we can reduce a bit the costs and the whole work what we have to do administration-wise; they help us quite a lot. Without it, I wouldn't be able to come here," Vogg said.

The first phase of competition, dressage, begins Thursday.

