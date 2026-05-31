Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsRegionCecil County

Actions

Sunday morning fire destroys Elkton duplex

fire truck.jpeg
WMAR
fire truck.jpeg
Posted

ELKTON, Md. — Half-a-dozen people are displaced after a fire tore through their duplex in Elkton on Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:15am on Hollingsworth Manor.

One occupant reported hearing a "popping" sound before discovering heavy smoke inside a back bedroom.

Luckily, they were able to escape.

Their neighbor soon noticed what happened, and got out as well. All impacted residents are adults.

The Maryland Fire Marshal said the whole building is considered a "complete loss."

While investigators believe the fire was accidental due to an electrical failure involving power strips, they also urged neighbors to "never force a three-prong cord into a two-slot outlet."

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for the FREE Matter for Mallory Weekly Email

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR