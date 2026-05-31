Sunday morning fire destroys Elkton duplex

ELKTON, Md. — Half-a-dozen people are displaced after a fire tore through their duplex in Elkton on Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:15am on Hollingsworth Manor.

One occupant reported hearing a "popping" sound before discovering heavy smoke inside a back bedroom.

Luckily, they were able to escape.

Their neighbor soon noticed what happened, and got out as well. All impacted residents are adults.

The Maryland Fire Marshal said the whole building is considered a "complete loss."

While investigators believe the fire was accidental due to an electrical failure involving power strips, they also urged neighbors to "never force a three-prong cord into a two-slot outlet."