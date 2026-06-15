Stalking his prey in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. — Police say you should take a good look at 53-year-old Edward Bunn.

In his relative short time living in Cecil County, he has allegedly terrorized two women.

“The reports came in just recently about this individual who has been stalking, assaulting, really aggravating these female victims who finally came forward, you know, letting police know this guy is a danger,” said Elena Russo of the Maryland State Police.

Bunn first faced charges in early May after going to a victim’s house with a bottle of bourbon in hand to welcome her to the neighborhood and investigators say he ended up assaulting her.

A judge set Bunn’s bail in that case at $25,000 and he posted a bond to gain his freedom, but he was arrested three days later for violating his probation.

According to charging documents, later that same month, Bunn became infatuated with a bartender at the Hollywood Casino, routinely beating on the door of her home in the middle of the night, trying to gain forced entry and following the long-distance runner in his pickup whenever she would go out for a run.

“He took this vehicle, this blue Chevy Silverado that we put the picture out for people in case they recognize (it). He used this vehicle to engage female victims and watch them, where they’re going, where they’re shopping with their children, running, going to their places of employment, at their home,” added Russo.

Maryland State Police Screenshot

We have now learned Bunn is a convicted sex offender who raped two women at gunpoint after forcing his way into their homes in Virginia two decades ago, and he’d already been arrested since his release from prison for following a teenaged girl home from a Target store in La Plata in 2023.

Police fear Bunn may have move victims out there who have not yet come forward.

“Please call our investigators, because we’ve already got these two cases against him,” said Russo, “Who knows how many more people are out there?”