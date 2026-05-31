Port Deposit man dies after motorcycle collides with large rock, mailbox

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — A Port Deposit man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Friday night.

It happened around 11:10pm in the 300 block of Camp Meeting Ground Road.

That's where Richard E. Hickman III, 38, lost control and collided with a large rock and mailbox.

He died at the scene.

While the road entails an uphill curve, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what caused Hickman to crash.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant James Keller 410-392-2151 or email james.keller@cecilsheriffmd.gov.

