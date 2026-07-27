ELKTON, Md. — Grunting with a purpose, different variations of pigs complete a circular track in a matter of seconds to the delight of young spectators, like eight-year-old Lily Overvliet.

“Well, I think it was the last one at the end,” said the young girl on her favorite race, “They just wanted to get the snack so quickly.”



Lily’s mother says she was looking for new experiences for her children at the Cecil County Fair, and this fit the bill.

On your mark, get set, oink; pig racing highlights Cecil County Fair Pig racing highlights Cecil County fair

“We’ve never seen a pig race before,” said Emily Overvliet, “That’s for sure, and on the way here, we were imagining what it would be like, and it didn’t disappoint.”



The pig racing owner, Charlie Beam, says he built his business as a 17-year-old and now has five separate touring teams, which cover 80 fairs each year.

“They love it,” said Beam, “You just see the cheer in the kid’s face when they're screaming.I give them a pig, so they’re cheering for a pig. The pigs are just racing for an Oreo. They’re just enjoying it; getting the treat, but it’s something different. It brings families together. It’s family fun for everyone of all ages.”

When most people think about a county fair, they might naturally first think of, say, the midway or amusement rides or even all of the delicious food choices.

On the agenda for the rest of the week---the painted pony rodeo, a figure eight race and demolition derby, not to mention letting people get an up-close look at livestock, products and other exhibits, which have been staples of the fair since it first opened here in 1954.

WMAR

“It’s all for these kids. Sorry,” said Fair Vice President Andrew Barczewski as he became somewhat emotional, “I grew up here. Started up here when I was eight years old. I’m getting old now, but I have three children that are all in this and my whole family.”



A family devoted to helping its neighbors appreciate the simple things away from the rat race… even if an occasional pig race makes it that much more entertaining.

“It’s all for the community,” added Barczewski, “I mean, there’s nothing else you can do anywhere close to here that can bring this many members of the community to one place.”