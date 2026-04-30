Narrow miss haunts children boarding school bus in Rising Sun

RISING SUN, Md. — The school bus comes to a stop, two children move towards it and a pickup truck narrowly misses them as it passes on the wrong side.

The father of one of the young girls, Brandon Stewart, says the near miss has had a lasting impact on her.

“My daughter, the little one, she’s eight, you know, she’s always worried about it,” said Stewart, “She’s like, ‘Dad, that’s a gold truck! Dad, that’s a gold truck!’ and things like that and even when we’re driving down the street, she’s like, ‘Dad, is that the truck that almost hit me?’”

It’s a question, which remains unanswered seven weeks after the incident on Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.

Cameras mounted on the bus captured images of the vehicle, but the license plate and driver were obscured.

For the record, all the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office will tell us at this point is that it’s an ongoing investigation, they still haven’t identified the pickup truck and they have not yet charged anyone.

While investigators assure us they’re making progress, one obvious fact remains.

“The truck, for all I know, is still out there doing stuff,” Stewart told us, “I mean, case in point, a week later, he passed four cars on the shoulder up the street, because somebody called us that we knew and said, ‘Hey, he just did it again.’”

Stewart says while the children’s school counselor has been invaluable in helping them cope in the aftermath of the incident, any sense of closure will remain on hold until the driver is brought to justice.

“Somebody knows that truck. Somebody knows who drives that truck,” said Stewart, “and the fact that they’re not coming forward just tells you what kind of people you’re dealing with.”