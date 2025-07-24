CECIL COUNTY, Md. — People in Elkton are mourning 14-year-old Jordan Collins, who was stabbed to death, with police saying he played a part in assaulting someone else.

WATCH: Loved ones mourn 14-year-old boy killed after group attack Loved ones mourn 14-year-old boy killed after group attack

A crowd of loved ones in Elkton Wednesday remembering the life of 14-year-old Jordan Collins after he was killed last week.

Tarri Evans, his friend, said Jordan was a kind person to everyone he met.

“I remember one time I was with him, like real young, and he gave a dollar, I gave him a dollar, and he gave it to a homeless kid or a homeless person," Evans said.

Other friends told WMAR 2 News the same thing, saying Jordan was like a little brother to them.

“He was the sweetest person that I ever met," Montez Alexander said.

However, police are telling a different story.

Authorities say last Friday Jordan was with a group of five or six other guys, ranging in age, who allegedly ran toward a disabled man and began attacking him while he was walking on the sidewalk.

When being assaulted, the man pulled out a knife and began stabbing Jordan in the neck.

Police say the group ran off, and Jordan was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

He died later that night.

“Right then and there I broke down thinking it was a nightmare," Tarri said, thinking back to the moment he found out what happened.

However, Jordan's friends said the police's narrative doesn’t sound like the person they knew.

“He’s not a violent kid, and he was never a violent kid; he was one of the best kids that could even walk into Manor, and he's being portrayed to be a monster when that's far from what he is," Brandon Blackburn told WMAR 2 News.

As loved ones demand justice, they’re choosing to remember the good times.

“He used to tell me sometimes he missed the school bus, and he knew I’d get on him about going to school, so he’d call me up and say, ‘Hunter, I need you to take me to school; I missed the bus. It’s just good things; I just gotta remember all the good memories about him, that’s it," Hunter Hitchcock said.

Elkton Police say the investigation is still in progress.

Once the investigation concludes, the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office will review the case and determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

