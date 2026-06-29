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Lithium-ion battery charger causes fire, leaving behind $25k in damage

Battery shed fire
Via Maryland State Fire Marshal
Battery shed fire
Posted
and last updated

RISING SUN, Md. — A lithium-ion battery charger is to blame for a Sunday evening storage shed fire in Cecil County.

It happened around 7:47pm at property in the 500 block of Conowingo Road.

The owner was trying to charge up a power tool when minutes later his shed became engulfed in flames.

"Within 10 minutes, he heard a bang and later discovered a fire in his shed," the Maryland Fire Marshal noted in a press release.

Attempts to extinguish the fire with a garden hose were unsuccessful as flames eventually spread to a nearby RV and boat.

Crews ultimately got control of the fire in about 15 minutes, but not before it inflicted approximately $25,000 in damage.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

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