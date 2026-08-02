Lawsuit accuses Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville of negligence after woman hurt while riding water slide

PERRYVILLE, Md. — A New Jersey woman claims to have suffered serious neck injuries while on a water slide at Great Wolf Lodge in Cecil County.

She's now suing the company over their alleged negligence.

Natasha Collova says the injuries occurred on March 19, 2024 while riding Great Wolf Perryville's Mountain Edge Raceway water slide.

According to her lawsuit, Collova followed staff instruction to lay prone on a mat and descend head-first down the slide.

During the ride, she reportedly hit her head on the slide "causing her neck to violently hyperextend," resulting in a visit to the Emergency Room, per court papers.

Collova's attorneys, from the law firm of Andreozzi and Foote, accuse Great Wolf of having prior knowledge about the slide's dangers, but doing nothing about it.

"The central allegation in the lawsuit is that this was not an isolated incident," Andreozzi and Foote said in a press release. "The complaint alleges that Great Wolf Lodge and its affiliated companies had actual knowledge that previous guests had suffered similar injuries on the Mountain Edge Raceway attraction before Collova’s incident occurred."

The lawsuit seeks to find out whether Great Wolf appropriately inspected and maintained the slide, while also determining if guests were forewarned about its risks.

"Businesses that invite members of the public onto their premises generally have a legal duty to exercise reasonable care to maintain their property in a reasonably safe condition and to address known hazards," added Andreozzi and Foote.

Great Wolf has not yet responded to our request for comment.