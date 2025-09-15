Insensitive post draws threat after Kirk shooting

ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County Sheriff’s deputy is posted outside the Cecil County Board of Education after a threatening telephone call came in to the administrative office on Friday.

“The threat was in reference to the Charlie Kirk assassination and that the school board officials needed to do something in regards to the teacher who had made a threat on her social media page,” said Lt. Mike Zack of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, “The threat was vague and was to not take individuals’ lives, but that people would die if something wasn’t done.”

Police characterized the post, which went viral as a justification for kirk’s killing based on his political views.

While this is considered a threat of mass casualty since it involved the entire Board of Education, police say there have been thousands of others here in Maryland since Kirk was gunned down last week.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to share any such threats with the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center or MCAC, which is a terrorism and crime prevention unit focused on homeland security.

Investigators have traced the telephone number linked to the threatening call back to the state of Oregon, but they have not determined who made that call.

“The sheriff’s office takes any threat made against anyone in our school system… it’s an extremely high priority for us so we had extra deputies patrolling the area,” said Zack, “We have our school recourse officers that are assigned to the schools, but we beefed up our presence in the school system today.”

As for the school employee who made the questionable social media post, the district announced on Monday that it had placed the person on administrative leave and in an announcement emailed to families it said, “The statement made by the employee is inconsistent with the values held by Cecil County Public Schools.”

