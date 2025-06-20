Illinois trucker arrested after shooting on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County

HUNT VALLEY, BALTIMORE COUNTY — Maryland State Police have arrested an Illinois man in connection with a shooting on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County.

Investigators also believe the suspect, Christian Ramos of Aurora, Illinois, may be linked to three additional shootings along I-83 in Pennsylvania.

Ramos, pictured below, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses. Police are asking people who may have seen Ramos or any incident to come forward.

Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Shortly before midnight on June 18th, a driver called 911 and reported his Toyota Prius had been shot at while he was traveling south on I-83.

Three people were in the car, including a 2-year-old child. No injuries were reported, but crime scene technicians found a bullet hole in the passenger-side window and a projectile lodged in the front seat of the victim's car.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Ramos as a suspect after reviewing dashcam footage and conducting interviews.

He is believed to have been operating a Tag Trans Inc. tractor-trailer at the time of the shooting.

Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Police located the vehicle a day later, Thursday, June 19th, at the TA Travel Center in Elkton, where they detained Ramos without incident.

A search of the tractor-trailer uncovered a loaded .45-caliber handgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and multiple spent shell casings.

Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three additional shootings that occurred Wednesday night along I-83 in Pennsylvania between 10:00 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone who was traveling on I-83 through Maryland or Pennsylvania on Wednesday night and has dashcam footage or information related to the shootings is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative at 410-538-1887.

