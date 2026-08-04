Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health is working to notify anyone who may have been exposed after it confirmed a case of measles in the Upper Eastern Shore region.

Anyone who visited ChristianaCare Union Hospital Emergency Department on Sunday, August 2, between 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

If you think you may have been exposed, especially if you are not fully vaccinated, you should monitor yourself for early symptoms, such as a fever of over 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough, and/or red, watery eyes for 21 days.

This is the 13th measles case in Maryland so far this year.

The MMR vaccine provides about 97% protection after two doses, the MDH says on its website. The vaccine is both effective and safe.

You can find more information about measles from the Maryland Department of Health here.