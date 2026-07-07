Families face long recovery after Cecil County boat explosion

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A pair of fundraisers are underway for families impacted by a boat explosion in Cecil County on the Fourth of July.

The explosion injured nine people, including Cassandra and her fiancé Dylan, who suffered "severe burns and broken bones."

"With the extent of their injuries, the road to recovery is going to be long and challenging," said Marissa McKinney, the organizer of one fundraiser.

McKinney added that both Cassandra and Dylan are receiving burn-related care and will require various surgeries and procedures before their recovery can truly begin.

Also impacted was the Good family, who owned the 1988 Wellcraft 32-foot cruiser known as "Lucky Us."

According to Taylor Edmond, a friend of the family and organizer of the second fundraiser, three family members were critically wounded and are receiving treatment.

"The Good family and their friends are facing a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally. The medical bills are already mounting, and the trauma of this event will require ongoing care and support," Edmond said.

Fire crews received word about the explosion just after 4 p.m., with reports coming from Schaefer's Canal House and Marina near Chesapeake City involving the vessel that was tied to the dock.

The explosion occurred just after the vessel finished fueling at the marina.

Investigators with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal say the possibility of a failure to turn on the fuel vapor blower fan or to allow it to properly exhaust after the vessel refueled could not be ruled out as a cause.

Fire units arrived on scene and found that 10 people needed to be evaluated, with nine suffering from various injuries.

Deputy state fire marshals cleared the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The boat sustained no fire damage.

The confirmed cause remains under investigation.