ELKTON, Md. — He may look like your ordinary driver behind the wheel, but he’s not.



He’s a suspected vehicle thief who police say stole a company truck from a repair and service business next to the Flying J Travel Center in Elkton.

“We had an officer respond there; took the report. While taking the report, they learned that the vehicle had onboard GPS on it and also a camera inside of it,” said Elkton Police Sgt. Thomas Saulsbury.



Done in by the dash camera

Done in by the dash camera



The Global Positioning System or GPS showed the vehicle had traveled from Maryland to Pennsylvania and police in Philadelphia eventually located the vehicle abandoned after it had struck two vehicles and a bridge before becoming disabled.

“While he was in Philadelphia, he wrecked the vehicle several times,” said Saulsbury, “He looked like, while on video, he was using drugs as well, which is why we believe he went to Philadelphia with that vehicle. We’re thinking that maybe the vehicle was stolen so that he could go get drugs.”



Elkton police published images of the suspected thief, and a warrant was issued for his arrest once they learned his identity.

“He wound up being located out in Fredericksburg, Virginia by another police department,” said Saulsbury, “They stopped him for another theft and he also had some drugs on him as well.”

The owners of the truck are not only out of their vehicle, but it was also one of only two they use to make service calls; knocking them out of half of that business.



As for the driver, now identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Grace of Middletown, Delaware, he’s behind bars in Virginia awaiting extradition to Maryland where he’ll face a felony theft charge after allegedly committing a crime, which was caught on camera in its entirety.

“I don’t think he would have known,” said Saulsbury, “I think he just picked the wrong vehicle to steal.”