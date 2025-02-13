A gift to be head over hooves for: How to send a cuddle gram for Valentine's Day!

ELKTON, Md. — A gift to be head over hooves for!

Elevate your Valentine’s Day celebration with a cuddle-gram or animal-gram.

From their barnyard to your backyard, Hannimal Farm in Elkton shows up wherever you want with special guests including a goat, pony, mini cow, sheep, or alpaca.

“We started with a few animals but said why not share our love and passion for them with everybody.” said Ryan Hanna, co-owner of Hannimal Farm.

On Thursday the Good Morning Maryland team received a surprise cuddle gram from Winnie the Moo and Espresso the goat. The GMM Team gets a special Valentine's Day Surprise

“We do them year-round. But we do special things for certain holidays. For Valentine’s Day we dress them up. We also do easter bunny grams where we take the easter bunny around to people houses, schools, nursing homes,” said Brittany Hanna, co-owner of Hannimal Farm.

Owners, Brittany and Ryan Hanna purchased the farm in 2017.

“One time it was a joke a for a school. We went to Rising Sun High School and took an animal into the principal’s office,” said Brittany.

Coupled with cuddle grams, Hannimal Farms is also hosting their Head Over Hooves Valentines Event featuring a petting zoo, bonfire, food trucks, and more.

“We setup clear tents, decorate them with lights and everything, make it real romantic. And we bring goats,” said Brittany.

