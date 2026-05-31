Cecil County Sheriff's deputies use 'BearCat' to capture alleged kidnapper armed with gun

ELKTON, Md. — A wild chain of events lands one man behind bars in Elkton.

It all started on Saturday, May 23.

That's when the Cecil County Sheriff's Office received word of a possible abduction on Appleton Road.

At the scene deputies met with a man who reported someone named "Tyree" breaking into his home.

The man apparently owed "Tyree" $400 for drugs.

After giving up the money, the man claims "Tyree" beat him up, and abducted his girlfriend.

"Tyree" later returned the girlfriend home, at which time the man called 911.

As deputies rolled up, they encountered "Tyree" inside of a car. The girlfriend told police that "Tyree" was armed with a gun, and had threatened to kill her if the cops were called.

After "Tyree" refused to surrender, deputies called in their Special Response Team.

With help from an armored BearCat vehicle, the team was able to pin Tyree's vehicle in between the home.

While this was going on, the man and his girlfriend were able to escape.

"Tyree" later ran into the house, and allegedly hid his gun behind a basement refrigerator, before trying to escape.

Deputies, though, caught and tackled him to the ground. Recovered from the home was a loaded 9mm handgun and eight grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Tyree Shauntel Jordan, it turns out has multiple prior run-ins with police.

Cecil County Sheriff's Office Tyree Shauntel Jordan

Not only was the 40-year-old wanted for a previous armed robbery in Elkton, but he'd also been caught driving a car with a stolen license plate on May 14. At the time he was able to get away from deputies by fleeing.

Now he's being held without bail.